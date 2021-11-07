The value of a £2 coin is £500, and there are more in circulation.

A rare £2 coin sold for £500 in the United Kingdom, and there are still few in circulation.

Lord Kitchener, a British war figure, is depicted on the coin.

The Royal Mint issued it seven years ago to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the start of World War I.

After an explosion destroys their home, a mother and her two young sons are displaced.

While a regular £2 commemorating the First World War would not be worth more than its face value, some of the special editions could be worth hundreds of pounds.

If you locate one with the words “Two Pounds” missing on the head side, it’s worth a fortune.

According to Coin Hunter, 5,720,000 of these coins were made for circulation, and finding one without a date looks to be “extremely rare.”

It isn’t impossible, though; the first of its kind sold for £500 at a Lockdales auction in March 2020, according to the Mirror.

It’s unclear how many of the incorrect versions are still in circulation.

“Check your coins that feature Lord Kitchener,” Coin Hunter experts wrote on their Facebook page.

“You have an error that looks to be exceedingly rare if the heads side does not show ‘TWO POUNDS’.”

If you think you have a rare coin, you can have it examined by the Royal Mint to see if it is genuine.