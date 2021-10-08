The ‘unexpected hero’ became the first black player to score in an FA Cup final.

Mike Trebilcock became an instant football hero when he scored two goals in the 1966 FA Cup final, but he was such an improbable hero that his name was not even mentioned in the matchday programme.

Mike Trebilcock, a proud Cornishman, scored two goals for Everton against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup Final in May of that year, becoming the first black footballer to do so.

Trebilcock spent three years on Merseyside, making only 11 league appearances for Everton, but he managed to write himself into Goodison legend when he tied the game at Wembley before Derek Temple clinched the victory.

Because England striker Fred Pickering was injured, he was forced to play.

Mike, who was born in 1944, began his football career in his teens with local village teams before going on to Tavistock’s non-league squad before being selected for Plymouth Argyle in December 1962.

By the time Everton came knocking three years later, he had played 71 league games and scored 27 goals for the Pilgrims, and they had paid £23,000 for his transfer.

His final appearance for Argyle was a 0-0 home draw against Derby on December 27, 1965. He headed off to Liverpool three days later, leaving his sweetheart Ginny behind.

Mike, dressed dapperly in a suit, tie, and sheepskin coat, arrived in Liverpool by train and was greeted with a rapturous welcome that included being rolled through Lime Street station on a mail trolley.

Mike’s joy at making his debut against Aston Villa was tempered by a foot injury that kept him on the bench for the majority of the 1966 season.

Mike only played in a handful of reserve games while Everton advanced to the FA Cup final. When inspirational manager Harry Catterick chose him above international centre-forward Fred Pickering, who had recently recovered from injury, he was taken aback.

The Cornishman, who expected his tiny duty at Wembley Stadium to be carrying everyone else’s gear, ended up being the star. “The summary has come to an end.”