The ultimate transfer fee for Dominic Solanke has been announced by Bournemouth, which means he may still make millions for Liverpool.

Despite having already received the majority of the add-ons due to them, Liverpool could still enjoy a cash windfall from the Dominic Solanke transfer to AFC Bournemouth in January 2019.

The former England international has been in superb form with the Cherries this season, scoring 12 goals in 16 games and assisting Scott Parker’s side to a five-point lead at the top of the Championship table.

However, because Bournemouth was still a top-flight team when Solanke was signed, Liverpool would not gain if they earn promotion this season. As a result, no relevant condition was included in the agreement.

Meanwhile, according to The Washington Newsday, all of the add-ons included in the deal that brought the striker to the Vitality Stadium have been activated, with the majority of them being physically paid, meaning the Reds will have received a total of £24 million for the 24-year-old after Bournemouth initially signed him for £19 million.

However, if Bournemouth is persuaded to sell the in-form striker, Liverpool might be in line for a further payout, with club insiders claiming Michael Edwards secured both a 20 percent profit sell-on clause and a buyback clause as part of the 2019 sale.

For that provision to be invoked, the Cherries would have to sell Solanke for more than £24 million, with it being reported that they would want at least £35 million for his services if he left next summer.

As a result, if such a transfer goes through, Liverpool will receive an additional £2.2 million for a player who left the club nearly three years ago and only scored once in 27 appearances.