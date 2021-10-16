The UK’s largest gin and rum festival is set to take place in a magnificent Liverpool crypt.

Following the popularity of past visits to Liverpool, the Gin & Rum Festival is returning to the stunning Lutyens Crypt of Liverpool’s Metropolitan Cathedral.

The event is the UK’s largest travelling spirit-based festival, and you can attend for one weekend only.

At the spectacular underground location, you can discover your new favorite spirits while enjoying live entertainment.

The best bottomless brunches in Liverpool may be found in bars, restaurants, and hotels.

There will be street cuisine, hand-selected distillers’ beverages, and themed gin and rum bars. A guide will also be available to help you navigate the festival.

There will be talks and seminars from local, national, and worldwide gin and rum makers, as well as music from an award-winning DJ.

It’s a must-try for gin and rum connoisseurs, but it’s also perfect for hen parties, guys’ nights out, and dating nights.

Tickets are now on sale for £16.95. They include admission, a Copa glass from the Gin & Rum Festival, and a satchel glass bag.

The event runs from 6.30pm to 11pm on Friday, October 29th, and from 12.30pm to 5pm and 6.30pm to 11pm on Saturday, October 30th.

Metropolitan Cathedral, Brownlow Hill, Liverpool L3 5TQ, houses the Lutyens Crypt.