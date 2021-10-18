The truth regarding two Everton players has been revealed to Rafa Benitez.

Let’s hope Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison didn’t get hurt again while watching this.

Calvert-toe Lewin’s was unharmed, and Richarlison’s knee was unharmed, as they both leaped from their seats, stretching for the succession of crosses that were sent in while watching this game.

They must have mimicked how they would have headed the ball or pointed to how they would have been in the right place at the right moment as balls were whipped and arrowed into the West Ham box, and as balls were cut back or dropped into inviting locations.

After Everton’s defeat to the Hammers, Benitez talks out about the ‘issue’ with referees.

They may have even begun to rejoice, confident that one of them would be converted, and those seated near Richarlison at Goodison Park may have even been handed an analysis of what he would have done.

As the team’s top scorers, their desire to return to the team has only grown stronger after seeing this.

Hopefully, they’ll be ready to wreak more havoc on Watford next weekend.

There was little to choose between an Everton club that was handicapped by major player injuries and a good West Ham United team that currently had a remarkable squad depth.

Finally, Angelo Ogbonna’s disputed goal midway through the second half separated the teams, but you have to believe it would have been a different story if Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison had been fit.

Even though the game finished in a stalemate, the crosses delivered by, yes, Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray were not put away when at the very least one should have been.

Look, this wasn’t a story about a slew of missed chances (aside from Alex Iwobi’s swing and miss), but rather about a weakened Everton team matching a strong David Moyes side but lacking a killing edge in the clutch of clear chances they generated.

Basically, the Blues were creative enough to get something out of this game.

Everton had 15 shots on goal, while West Ham had one. The Blues put Lukasz Fabianski to the test twice, while the visitors forced three (two of them on goal). “The summary has come to an end.”