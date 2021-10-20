The truth regarding Naby Keita’s Liverpool performance and his tumultuous night in Madrid.

Naby Keita’s relationship with the Champions League is a curious one.

In the campaign, the Guinean international has scored some crucial goals for Liverpool. While the Reds went on to win the title in 2019, he scored in the quarter-final against Porto, then broke the stalemate at Salzburg the following season when they were attempting to qualify from the group stage.

When Keita smashed home a powerful shot from outside the box to put Liverpool two goals up against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening, he topped those strikes, at least in terms of aesthetics.

Nonetheless, his night ended in the same way that many of his Liverpool European matches have: he didn’t finish the game.

Naby Keita hasn’t changed at Liverpool, as Mohamed Salah continues to prove Jurgen Klopp incorrect.

Keita has made 11 Champions League appearances for Liverpool, but has only played the full 90 minutes twice — in the 2-0 home win against Porto and the 4-1 win at Genk six months later.

Injury forced him to withdraw early on a few occasions, such as in a loss to Napoli in 2018 and a semi-final loss to Barcelona the following May.

When Keita was substituted by Fabinho for the second half at the Wanda Metropolitano, many Liverpool fans felt it was due to a lack of performance.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, didn’t see it that way, as he revealed when asked about his team’s struggles throughout the encounter.

“First and foremost, it had nothing to do with Naby; we simply needed to improve our right-side defense,” he explained.

“We were a little too wide, but Naby scored a goal and other things, and I had already spoken to him about it.

“Nobody should assume we played the first half – or the second half of the first half – because of Naby, in my opinion. Klopp said, “Not at all.”

Nobody’s opinion has greater weight than the manager’s when it comes to evaluating the performance of the players.

However, supporters, especially on social media, appear to adore finding a scapegoat for anything that goes wrong. “The summary has come to an end.”