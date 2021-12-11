The truth about Thiago Alcantara emerges when Liverpool’s tactics shift as a result of his signing.

Despite the many renowned personalities who have argued the opposite throughout the years, football is a complex game.

There are a lot of elements that can impact what happens on the field, from refereeing decisions to luck to individual quality and everything in between, and given the sport’s low scoring nature, unexpected outcomes occur frequently.

Despite the complexity of the game, it can be simplified.

Because the overall purpose is to score goals, every team should strive to generate shots. Due to the small size of the ordinary football pitch, shots can only be taken after a team is within striking distance of the penalty box.

Those fundamentals suggest that players who advance the ball up the field and closer to goal should be valued highly, but who does that for Liverpool?

Progressive passes can be used to determine. A progressive pass is a completed pass that moves the ball at least 10 yards towards the opponent’s goal in the previous six passes, or a completed pass into the penalty box.

The most advanced passer for each Premier League team this season is listed below, along with a ranking of each player based on the team’s reliance on that player.

Thiago Alcantara is the most progressive passer at Anfield, as captured. On a per-90 basis, he is responsible for 21.1 percent of Liverpool’s progressive passes, indicating that he is crucial to his team’s success.

With 25.9% of his team’s progressive passes, Jonjo Shelvey is the player who contributes the most, implying that Newcastle United are reliant on his effect rather than numerous players contributing equally.

As a result, Thiago’s share might be viewed as a plus from Jurgen Klopp’s standpoint.

The Spanish international is his team’s most valuable player, but not to the point where his teammates are completely reliant on him, as evidenced by his position in the middle rather than the top of the graph.

For example, at Spurs, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg is the most progressive passer, yet his team share is just 14.9 percent, indicating that many of his colleagues also provide progressive passes.

