The truth about Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at Liverpool emerges thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

If the 2-2 draw between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur was viewed as a duel between two sets of strikers on either side, the home club had the upper hand.

Both Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son scored, while Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah failed to find the back of the net.

The match followed a number of poor trends for the Liverpool duo.

Mane has now gone eight starts without scoring, and he hasn’t had any recognized assists during that time (though he was heavily involved in the opening two goals against Newcastle).

Salah’s problem has been playing for Tottenham Hotspur. Only six league games in the last two years have seen the Egyptian play 90 minutes with a projected goal total of less than 0.13, three of which were away at Spurs.

However, a player’s career is clearly about far more than a single game, and an interesting fact uncovered by Bill Edgar of The Times shows that Mane and Salah have few peers when it comes to both scoring goals and contributing assists.

Kane and Son’s goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday was their 26th league match in which they both scored.

According to Edgar, this puts them two points ahead of Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard of Chelsea, and level with Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney of Manchester United.

They’re still trailing Mane and Salah in the standings, as the Liverpool wide attackers have both scored in 28 league games.

For those who object to the focus on the Premier League period for such trivia, Edgar pointed out that the Reds’ duo has been the most successful “pair in top division matches since the mid-1970s.”

To put their records in context, we can use Transfermarkt to examine how many times each of the aforementioned duos appeared together in league matches.

Drogba and Lampard spent the most time together, albeit given that the latter was a midfielder rather than a striker, it’s understandable that it took them a bit longer to build up their impressive record.

They appeared in 198 Premier League games and logged 14,237 minutes on the field, averaging 72 minutes per appearance.