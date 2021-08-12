The transfer of Philippe Coutinho could fix Liverpool’s problems, but Jurgen Klopp must avoid taking a risk.

When it comes to Liverpool fans, Philippe Coutinho continues to be a source of contention.

On the one hand, there are those who yearn for him to return to Anfield, wishing Jurgen Klopp will free him from his Barcelona nightmare and find the playmaker who terrorized Premier League defenses on a weekly basis.

On the other hand, there are many who believe he has made his bed at Camp Nou and should be allowed to lie in it, with the 29-year-old now looking like a pale replica of the player who departed Merseyside in January 2018, and Liverpool a far superior team than the one he left behind.

Barcelona are desperate to unload Coutinho and a number of other big names with less than three weeks left in the summer transfer window and two years left on Coutinho’s deal, despite Lionel Messi’s stunning move to Paris Saint-Germain not being enough to fix their financial problems.

He has won two La Liga titles and two Copa Del Reys in Spain since leaving Liverpool, as well as a Bundesliga title, the Champions League, and the DFB-Pokal while on loan at Bayern Munich.

However, he has struggled to repeat his Liverpool form, with Barcelona attempting and failing to sell him for the previous two seasons, and Bayern electing not to sign him permanently after an unsatisfactory year in Germany.

Coutinho has been linked with a return to the Premier League in the past, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, and Everton among the clubs that have been mentioned as prospective suitors.

But no such deal has materialized, despite his price dropping steadily since his record £142 million transfer to Barcelona, with reports earlier this summer claiming he may be available for as little as £20 million.

Liverpool will surely be connected with a move for their former player, as they have been since selling him to Barcelona, with such conjecture likely heightened by their lack of transfer action compared to their title competitors thus far.

Ibrahima Konate was soon signed from RB Leipzig for £36 million.