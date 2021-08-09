The traditional £115 million attacking option is getting a close look from Liverpool and FSG.

If you Google Inaki Williams’ name and Liverpool, you’ll discover many rumors from the previous four years tying him to a move to Anfield.

Despite the fact that the attacker signed a new nine-year contract with Athletic Bilbao in August of this year!

With a €135 million release clause in his contract, there were many links with the Reds in the final months of the season, with one rumor claiming Jurgen Klopp was preparing a €50 million bid for his talents.

Speculative interest in the forward dates back to 2016, with Liverpool occasionally linked with him since first reconnaissance missions.

He rebuffed such rumors at the time, stating that Bilbao was his destiny.

In 2016, Williams stated AS Diario, “I’m delighted at Athletic, it’s where I want to be.” “I owe a great debt of gratitude to the fans, the club, and my teammates.

“I’d like to stay here for a long time. I want to be Athletic’s future number nine – the player that raises the roof at San Mames every week and scores a lot of goals.” Now 27, he has certainly achieved that objective, but all he has to show for his efforts is a Spanish Super Cup winner’s medal. He had made his decision.

Perhaps the moment has gone for the attacker to make such a move, with potential suitors turned off by his lengthy contract and him now perhaps falling short of Liverpool’s preferred profile for future recruits.

Despite his frequent appearances in the gossip columns, Williams’ name has been absent from summer speculation about which forward the Reds would be tempted to trade for this summer.

Williams, on the other hand, got his first taste of Anfield on Sunday, when he was allowed to sample what may have been when Liverpool fans were finally free to return home.

And while he didn’t get his name on the board, he still showed why he’s been with the Reds in the past.

Williams, a versatile forward capable of playing everywhere in a front three for the La Liga club, was assigned to the front line. “The summary has come to an end.”