The Tolkien Trail, an hour’s drive from Liverpool, is a must-see for Lord of the Rings fans.

Fans of the Lord of the Rings don’t have to travel all the way to New Zealand to see landscapes reminiscent of Middle Earth.

In reality, little over an hour’s drive from Liverpool, you may take a walk that will transport you into J. R. R. Tolkien’s fantastic world.

The ‘Tolkien Trail’ allows you to walk in the footsteps of the legendary author, who is said to have drawn inspiration from the Ribble Valley’s rolling hills.

A beautiful ‘Harry Potter’ winter hike is only two hours from Liverpool.

During WWII, Tolkien is reported to have spent a lot of time at Stoneyhurst College in Clitheroe working on The Lord of the Rings. The location is located in a beautiful section of Lancashire, with plenty of woodland, rolling hills, country lanes, and farms to explore.

The Tolkien Trail is a 5.5-mile round trek that will take you three to four hours to complete, depending on your pace.

It starts and finishes with the Shireburn Arms bar in Hurst Green, which some believe may have informed the Lord of the Rings River Shirebourn’s name. Because the town is small, tourists are asked to take the bus or park in a manner that respects the residents. On weekends, especially, there may be a shortage of available spots.

Don’t expect any Lord of the Rings gimmicks at the Tolkien Trial, despite its name. Nonetheless, it is a lovely panoramic walk with plenty of flat ground that makes it quite easy to walk, despite a few inclines along the way.

You may get a map here, and if you’re unsure, the locals will point you in the proper direction when you arrive. The route isn’t signposted other than the regular public footpath markers, so you’ll have to figure it out on your own.