The Titanic’s hero seaman was ‘overruled’ from rescuing more passengers.

On the Titanic, a brave seaman was “overruled” from rescuing further passengers in distress.

Thomas Jones, a capable seaman from Cemaes Bay, boarded the Titanic as a member of the deck crew at Southampton on November 15, 1877.

The Titanic, a White Star Line-owned ship, was built at Harland & Wolff’s main Belfast construction yard and registered in Liverpool, but tragically sunk to the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912, after colliding with an iceberg.

Thomas, who was in his forties at the time, was given command of lifeboat number eight and was tasked with rescuing 28 people, including women, children, and stewards.

Despite his lifeboat’s capacity of over 60 people, Thomas, who eventually settled in Liverpool, was “outvoted” when he wished to return to save additional lives.

The Cemaes Bay History Group was approached by the local community council and asked to explore the tale of Thomas Jones in order to remember his life in the area.

“He was born at 4, Sea View, Cemaes Bay,” said Eric Torr of the Cemaes Bay History Group. His father was a seaman, and he used to go on the boat with him to Liverpool to transport bricks and other items.

“He joined the Royal Navy when he was 16 years old, then the Merchant Navy, and finally the White Star Line when he was in his late thirties.

“The Titanic and other ships were owned by the White Star Line. He was on another ship at Southampton at the time, and he went to visit the Titanic, which was docked there.

“He got on board and knew one of the ship’s officers, so he was convinced to join the Titanic while the ship was lay up.”

Thomas joined the crew and set sail for America, but the Titanic met an iceberg a few days into the journey, and crew members like Thomas were tasked with rescuing passengers, mostly women and children.

“Thomas Jones was put in command of lifeboat number eight, and there were only 28 people on board when it could hold 64,” Eric explained.

