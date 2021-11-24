The teen who was diagnosed with ‘freshers flu’ actually had a life-threatening disease.

When physicians allegedly sent a teenager home from the hospital with ‘freshers flu,’ it turned out to be toxic shock syndrome, and she claimed she ‘might have died.’

After a night out, Ellie Makin ‘drunkenly’ fell asleep without taking out her tampon, waking up with flu-like symptoms such as nausea and dizziness.

When the 18-year-old fainted on Wednesday, October 6th, her university welfare team transported her to The University Hospital of North Durham, where she alleges she told them about the tampon.

Hours before his death, a 6-year-old boy cries out for love and nourishment on video.

Doctors ‘dismissed’ her fears, she claims, and discharged her after only three hours, blaming her symptoms on a viral infection brought on by university fresher celebrations.

Her symptoms worsened when she returned home, and she was transported to Tameside General Hospital, where toxic shock syndrome was established.

Toxic shock is a life-threatening disease that is frequently linked to the use of tampons.

Ellie, from Droylsden in Greater Manchester, spent five days in hospital.

The climate science student is now pushing other young women to “follow their instinct” and seek a second opinion if they believe they have been labeled a “drunk student.”

She stated, ” “It was freshers’ week, and I’d been out a lot, so I started to feel exhausted with flu-like symptoms.

“My apple watch stated that my heart rate was 120 when lying down, when it should have been 55, which was alarming, and I also felt dizzy and ill.

“I’d fallen asleep with a tampon in for 12 hours since I’d been drinking, so I googled my symptoms and knew it was toxic shock.

“I told my mother, and she called welfare, who came to my house. They rushed me to the hospital because I fainted when I answered the door.

“They took my blood and informed me my white blood count was high, but they couldn’t figure out where the infection came from, so they just labeled it a viral infection and dismissed me.

“I was dizzy and fainting, so I knew it wasn’t a viral condition,” she said.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”