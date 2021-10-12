The team video unveiling of Andros Townsend is critical in keeping the high Everton quality that fans like.

Roberto Martinez had images of Everton’s glory days posted up on the stairwell leading to the main offices at Finch Farm to motivate the team.

One canvas was left blank for the 2013 class to add their own cup success. Regrettably, it stayed empty.

However, utilising iconic and legendary images from Toffees history to urge his players was a crucial step.

The Spaniard may have been fired from his position in May 2016 after three years in charge – the optimism and hope sparked by Everton's highest points total in the Premier League era had been extinguished by struggles in his last two seasons – but he had a strong desire to improve the club's mentality.

Martinez perceived a lack of belief around Finch Farm and even in the stands when he arrived on Merseyside nearly two decades after the Blues last won silverware, the FA Cup in 1995.

“It felt like we didn’t want to show off our past when I first arrived at the club; it was almost like, ‘We’re not allowed to win trophies today, that’s for other football teams,'” he bluntly stated.

As Everton lingers in the midst of their longest drought, it is more important than ever that the current squad understands that they are representing one of the most successful clubs in the game.

It’s critical that kids understand what the Blues are all about.

And it appears like the club is ensuring that players understand what it means to play for the Toffees behind the scenes, just like Martinez sought to do.

Andros Townsend said on Monday that the squad was given a film before the opening day triumph over Southampton, which showcased the commitment and drive that supporters want to see on matchday at Goodison Park.

“We were given a compilation film of what the fans like and appreciate before our first game,” the winger told Everton’s official website.

“It took a lot of effort, a lot of running back and tackling.” Technique had nothing to do with it.

“That side of the. “Summary comes to a close.”