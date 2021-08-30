The tale behind the flag seen flying over Merseyside is heartwarming.

A jet carrying a heartwarming message to a beloved brother was observed flying over Merseyside.

On what would have been Mikey Wallace’s 50th birthday, people in Birkenhead, Wirral, stopped to photograph the banner honoring him.

Others claimed to have seen the heartfelt memorial, which reads “Happy Heavenly 50th Mikey Wallace,” at New Brighton and Southport.

Mikey’s sister, Tubby Wallace, told The Washington Newsday that the plane and banner were prepared as a surprise for her entire family on Mikey’s birthday.

After being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, Mikey died on June 24, 2018.

“I planned the day to commemorate his 50th birthday in heaven,” Tubby explained. We had a bouncy castle and a barbecue buffet.

“No one knew about the air banner I put together. My mother and family were surprised, and we had a wonderful day celebrating him.”

Nic Rooney, 37, of Birkenhead, was relaxing at home with her partner at 4 p.m. yesterday when he heard a jet outside.

“My spouse, whether he hears a noise or an airplane or whatever, he gets up,” Nic told The Washington Newsday.

“When he heard the plane, he got up and went to the window, saying there was an airplane flying about outside. To be honest, it was quite raucous. He got up and walked over to the window, where he saw an airplane with a banner attached to it.

“It stated something along the lines of will you marry me,” he said.

Nic stepped up to get a better look and claimed she could see the plane moving towards the Rock Ferry location, which piqued her interest.

When it returned, she snapped a photo of the plane and its message, which she shared on a local Facebook page.

“I thought it was pretty nice,” Nic added. Many people light off balloons or Chinese lanterns, which has an impact on wildlife.

“I thought it was incredible. It was a fantastic idea on the part of the family to accomplish that.”

“Happy beautiful 50th birthday Mikey,” one individual said on the post. Always in our hearts, matey…one true gentleman.”

“Spotted this over Southport this afternoon,” remarked another.

“Came over New Brighton twice as well,” one user wrote.

