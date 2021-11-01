The takeover of West Ham United by a £2.9 billion investor could help the Hammers achieve their Liverpool ambitions.

After allegations surfaced that Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky was close to acquiring a 27 percent interest in West Ham United, the Premier League ownership picture could change even more in the not-too-distant future.

The 46-year-old, who made his £2.9 billion fortune as the majority shareholder of Central Europe’s largest energy company, is said to be close to acquiring a stake in the Hammers, with the possibility of a full takeover later down the line as West Ham owners David Gold and David Sullivan begin to plan their exit from the London Stadium club they have owned since 2010.

And, should such a deal go through, it would certainly start West Ham on a path that Liverpool would like to follow, giving the Hammers a strong position in a talented European market.

Kretinsky is a co-owner of Sparta Prague, one of the Czech Republic’s most popular and well-supported clubs with a European pedigree. His original stake purchase is expected to value the club at between £600m and £700m.

West Ham have risen from mid-table obscurity to appear to be fighting for place with the likes of Leicester City, attempting to break the Premier League’s grip on the ‘big six’.

David Moyes has done wonders so far, and the Hammers’ fourth-place finish this season, following Europa League qualification last season, suggests that they are a team ready to take the next step, especially with Gold and Sullivan now welcoming investment and considering a full sale to Kretinsky down the road.

West Ham have made excellent use of the Czech market in recent years, with the signings of Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek for a combined fee of less than £25 million representing some of the best business done in the market in recent years, both players having been huge factors in West Ham’s resurgence under Moyes, having arrived from Slavia Prague, Sparta’s main rivals.

With a link established, Kretinsky sees the importance in establishing a route into the Premier League with West Ham, which he believes will be a.