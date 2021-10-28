The supervisor of a Scouse bus driver advised him to ‘cool down, calm down’ in a ‘insulting’ tone.

A Liverpool bus driver claimed his employer made fun of him by imitating a Harry Enfield sketch.

Antony Ryan, who was “born and raised” in Liverpool, claimed he felt “insulted” after Margaret Robertson, his manager, instructed him to “cool down, calm down.”

In the 1990s, Harry Enfield’s famous TV routine featured moustachioed, shell-suited, and permed ‘Scousers,’ who would say “ah alright, alright, cool down, calm down” to keep their arguing from reaching boiling point.

Mr Ryan was so ‘offended’ by what he thought was a reference to this stereotype that he missed two days of work and was eventually fired from his Scottish-based employer for unauthorised absence, according to Wales Online.

Mr. Ryan filed a lawsuit against the corporation in front of an employment tribunal.

However, despite the fact that the comment was ‘unprofessional’ and ‘uncalled for,’ the panel concluded that his race discrimination suit failed because he was not mocked for his English ‘national background.’

In August 2020, Mr Ryan began working for R Robertson and Son Ltd, a coach hire company based in Shetland, Scotland.

Mrs Robertson’mocked’ Mr Ryan’s accent during a grievance hearing, telling him and a colleague, Lee Cox, “You fellas need to leave and calm down, calm down,” the panel heard.

Mr Ryan was ‘very upset,’ ‘insulted,’ and claimed he was ‘discriminated against and ridiculed,’ according to the hearing, which was convened remotely from Scotland.

Mr Ryan was’so stressed’ that when he got home from work, he texted his wife, saying, “I feel so humiliated and disgusted at the moment and am in no frame of mind to work.”

He also failed to appear the next day, according to the tribunal.

In January of this year, he was sacked for “inappropriate behaviour” and “unauthorized absence.”

Mr Ryan then filed a number of lawsuits against his previous company, alleging discrimination based on a protected race characteristic (national origin).

He claimed that if he hadn’t been treated in an unprofessional manner, he wouldn’t have been ‘insulted, mocked, and outraged,’ and thus wouldn’t have missed work on those two days.

