The stunning new look of Coronation Street Dev divided viewers.

Fans of Coronation Street were at odds following tonight’s show because they couldn’t agree on Dev’s new style.

Aadi screamed at Dev for his complete lack of interest in him and his new girlfriend during the first half of Monday’s double game.

The Jimmi Harkishin figure denied the claims, but when his son inquired about Summer’s surname, he was stumped.

“Summer Nights?” he joked. Is there a summer breeze? “What was it like in the summer of 1969?”

After the remarks, Aadi stormed out of the business, forcing Dev to devise a strategy to reclaim his son.

Fans were distracted throughout Dev’s scenes tonight by his flamboyant dress choice, which he made a cryptic phone call to ask whether Summer was free this evening.

Fans on Twitter couldn’t agree on what Dev’s black and white striped shirt reminded them of, with many sharing their own suggestions.

“Why is Dev dressed like a mime artist?” one person wondered.

“Dev doing his best Marcel Marceau impression…” said another.

“Dev is sporting the Where’s Wally look!” wrote a third.

“Dev dressed up as Burglar Bill,” said a fourth.

“Has Dev just returned from Venice?” inquired a fifth.