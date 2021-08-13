The strongest Liverpool line-up for the next Premier League season.

Liverpool’s Premier League campaign begins with a trip to Norwich City on Saturday evening.

The Reds will be trying to rebound after a poor season in 2020/21, which was marred by injury and ended with Manchester City winning the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s side ended the season on a positive note, though, with a late run of form that saw them finish in the Champions League positions.

This weekend, the German will be seeking for three points against the freshly promoted Canaries.

But, assuming everyone is fit and available, what is Klopp’s strongest starting XI?

Here’s how our Washington Newsday writers envision the Reds’ full-strength lineup…

Diogo Jota had a terrific debut season for Liverpool and will no doubt provide plenty of highlights in the next season if he keeps fit – but neither he nor Ibrahima Konate, the Reds’ big summer signing so far, make it into Jurgen Klopp’s strongest XI right now.

Of course, it’s a squad game, and that might change in the coming months, but all things being equal, and everyone being at the top of their game, I don’t see any of them in there just yet.

Given how long both have been out injured, it may appear improbable that Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez will monopolize the minutes at centre-back at the moment, but once they’re back on track, they’ll be the partnership to watch in Liverpool’s defense.

Similarly, despite flashes of brilliance from former Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Jota, I wouldn’t dismiss the Reds’ famed front line just yet.

Thiago, who has a season of Premier League experience under his belt, has the opportunity to press his claim in the engine room now that Gini Wijnaldum has left.

Despite Liverpool’s injury troubles last season and requests for FSG to invest more in and enhance Jurgen Klopp’s squad, the Reds’ starting XI is one of the best in the world and almost picks itself.

After all, if Liverpool were to play in the Champions League final tomorrow, you can bet the vast majority of their supporters would agree on the time.