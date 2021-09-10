The striker’s admiration for Jurgen Klopp and the manager’s response to Kylian Mbappé’s transfer to Liverpool.

Liverpool have been connected with Kylian Mbappé, the French international superstar.

The PSG striker has one year left on his contract and was linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid.

After a rapid rise through French football with Monaco, the wonderkid was immediately snatched up by Paris Saint-Germain, where he has spent the last four years enjoying a fairly successful career.

Despite Lionel Messi’s arrival in Paris this summer, the World Cup winner’s stay in the French city appears to be coming to an end, prompting speculation that he could be heading to Anfield.

The move would undoubtedly delight Premier League supporters, and talk is now rife as to where he will play next, but is it actually likely to happen?

Mbappe has expressed his appreciation for Klopp before, including the year the Reds won the Premier League.

“Liverpool have become a machine in the Premier League this season,” Mbappe stated in 2020. “They’ve made winning appear simple, but the truth is that it’s never simple.

“Performances like the ones they’ve been having don’t happen by accident. To be as vicious as they have been, they would have to put in a lot of effort in training and have a great manager.”

Klopp has been openly asked about Mbappe on several times over the last two years, and during a news conference in late 2019 at Melwood, he appeared to reveal just how likely a trade is.

Klopp stated at the time, “Buying this calibre of player is difficult.” “At the moment, I don’t see any club that can buy Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

“I don’t see any clubs,” says the narrator. We’re also involved with the clubs that are unable to do so. That’s all there is to it.

“OK, there aren’t many reasons not to sign him from a sports standpoint. He’s quite the player. But, of course, it’s all about the money. There’s no way. There’s no chance. Sorry for putting an end to that story.”

In an interview with Betting Odds, ex-Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson has stated that despite the fact that the attacker would be available for transfer next summer, he will not be able to sign him.