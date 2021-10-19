‘The Storyteller’ by Dave Grohl is like having coffee with the man himself.

Just when you think rock legend and professional overachiever Dave Grohl can’t get any better, he releases an autobiography just in time to top music fans’ Christmas lists all over the world.

Instead of working out with Joe Wicks, learning to bake banana bread, or binge-watching Tiger King with the rest of us, when arguably the most prolific man in music became irritated by Covid’s unexpected downtime, he decided to write The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, a nearly 400-page memoir about his life.

It’s also wonderfully readable and a lot of fun, as you’d expect from ‘that guy from Nirvana,’ who defeated all odds to become a two-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Dave Grohl’s The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music is available now on Audible (narrated by the man himself), Kindle, or as a hardcover from Amazon or Waterstones.

The Storyteller’s framework is decidedly non-linear, which works well except from a strange and rather annoying usage of a font to emphasize things in an oddly jarring way.

Early chapters detail his youth, including his first journey into live performance when his mother asks him to improvise as a drummer at a jazz club they visit as a gift for her birthday, and he is bitten by a bug that forever alters his life.

The film then shifts to a loving and mostly sanitized depiction of the underground punk movement, in which a young Grohl learns to embrace his individuality and discovers his tribe.

Unsurprisingly, the most exciting revelations occur when he accepts to join a band called Nirvana in need of a drummer and unwittingly becomes a third of the world’s biggest band.

Not bad for a boy who had only ever had one drum lesson in his life and, in his own words, began as Animal from the Muppets without the chops.

Grohl approaches the emergence of Nirvana and Kurt Cobain's death in a matter-of-fact manner, but with his distinct perspective as a musician.