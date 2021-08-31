The show that epitomized a period of Scouse girl flair was Desperate Scousewives.

Skater outfits with gold sequins, stilettos, and a curly blow

These are just a few of the outfits that the actresses of Desperate Scousewives inspired after the show premiered in November 2011.

Despite the fact that the reality show was canceled after only eight episodes, the Liverpool stars were on top of the current fashion trends.

Big hair, sequins, and skater dresses were all the rage when the show initially aired in 2011, according to old images of the stars.

Although some of these looks have subsequently gone out of style, the program once embodied the fashion trends of the day.

Similar scripted reality shows like The Only Way is Essex, Made in Chelsea, and Geordie Shore were wildly popular when Desperate Scousewives premiered in 2011.

The E4 show attracted positive ratings at first, but ratings gradually dropped, resulting in the cancellation of any future episodes.

Since then, several celebrities have chosen to concentrate their efforts on the fashion sector by starting their own firms.

Amanda Harrington, a model and former journalist for The Washington Newsday, was the show’s most high-profile star.

After the show was canceled, Amanda and her sisters Debbie and Gill O’Toole founded Scouse Boutique, an online fashion website.

From vibrant colors to sequins and plunging necklines, the store championed the styles of the early 2010s, which were defined by sparkle and glamour.

Amanda and Gillian on the red carpet at the Birmingham premiere of James Bond film Skyfall in 2012, showing several important trends of the moment.

Amanda wore a glittery peplum top with black vinyl leggings, while Gillian wore a pink lace skater dress with black peep toe stilettos.

Amanda is now the proprietor of ZeroFat, a lifestyle business specializing in light treatment for fat loss and beautiful skin, which is housed in Harvey Nichols.

She has 44.6K Instagram followers, including Coleen Rooney and Erin Borini, and just had a Q&A with her fans about her time on Desperate Scousewives.

When asked if she’d ever do another reality show, Amanda replied, “Summary ends.”