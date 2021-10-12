The shoreline will be home to a massive outdoor River of Light trail.

This month, a massive outdoor lit trail will take over Liverpool’s historic shoreline.

The waterfront will be converted into a free lit outdoor art gallery for 17 evenings.

The fourth edition of River of Light, which runs from Friday, October 22 to Sunday, November 7, will feature twelve large-scale light artworks that will create a 2-kilometer route.

This year’s theme is ‘Rhythm of the Light,’ and each piece of art is inspired by the interplay between the city, music, and light.

“River of Light has become one of Liverpool’s cultural highlights each year,” remarked Councillor Harry Doyle. I know it’ll be a fantastic show now that I’ve seen the blueprints!” Along with the incredible artists, it’s also a showcase of how wonderfully our city collaborates, with partners like Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool ONE, National Museums Liverpool, and Liverpool BID all joining together to help Culture Liverpool put on such a large-scale event.” A brand new commission bringing together artistic firm Lucid Creates and Suzannah Pettigrew with Chibuku to mark the city’s recent passing of the milestone of 20 years of events is one of the trail’s highlights.

This sound and light show will feature archive music from some of the club’s most memorable evenings, as well as site-specific poetry by Suzannah Pettigrew, a multidisciplinary artist.

This celebration of club culture will be supported by a display of digital photos from Chibuku’s 20-year history in the Museum of Liverpool’s atrium.

Chila Kumari Burman is one of the most well-known painters in the United Kingdom, and she is returning to her homeland for this one-of-a-kind new commission.

This set of neon artworks was inspired by Diwali, which falls on November 4th, and her love of Liverpool.