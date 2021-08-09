The shifting look of Southport Pleasureland, from river caves in the 1920s to the Cyclone.

For decades, Southport Pleasureland has been the go-to day out for Merseyside families, and that won’t change anytime soon.

For more than a century, children have been able to explore the iconic theme park, which has been a major hit with families from its inception.

Pleasureland stretches back to Victorian times, when it was regarded as one of the North West’s jewels, and it is still a popular destination for families in the region today.

From Morgan’s 50p shop to Cafe Berlin, the park featured penny slot machines, picture booths, shops, and sideshows, as well as thrilling rides like the Helter Skelter Lighthouse, Maxim’s Captive Flying Machine, and the River Caves in the 1920s.

Before introducing its first rollercoaster, the Cyclone, in 1937, the park hosted electronic palm readers and fortune tellers. However, when World War II broke out just two years later, the area was requisitioned and utilized for secret plane manufacturing.

Pleasureland was thankfully back on its feet by the 1950s, and had even added Sunday openings to suit a thriving commerce.

The Wildcat roller coaster was popular with thrill seekers in the late 1970s, however the larger Cyclone roller coaster remained the ride to beat.

There was nothing better than a ride on Chaos, the ever-present Pirate Boat ride, Waltzers, and the remaining carousel in the 1990s.

Pleasureland used to include a gigantic water chute where small boats full of passengers would be released from a high height and plunge down into the man-made body of water at the park’s centerpiece.

However, the park was left vacant a little more than a decade ago, and fears mounted that the abandoned theme park would never be restored – until Norman Wallis took over.

Norman began transforming the park into what it is now, a family favorite, in 2008, when it was only a shell of its former magnificence.

Pleasureland has evolved with the times, but it remains historically significant; in the 1990s, Norman’s four-times great grandfather’s carousel could still be found at the park.

