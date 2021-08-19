The scenario with Robert Lewandowski demonstrates the value of Liverpool’s summer contract strategy.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be keeping an eye on suggestions that Robert Lewandowski is looking for a fresh challenge.

Lewandowski is a world-class player who would bolster any football squad on the earth, having scored 297 goals in 331 games over his storied career, averaging over 40 goals each season in recent years.

He is, of course, the guy who has the distinction of being the best player Klopp has ever coached — a claim made by the Reds boss himself in a Bild interview earlier this year.

“Robert Lewandowski,” Klopp answered when asked who was the best. Except for Lewy, it wouldn’t be fair to say such about any other player.

“What he’s done with his talent, how he’s pushed himself to become the player he is now, that’s incredible.”

Liverpool will not pay Bayern Munich’s asking price of more than £100 million to bring him to Anfield this summer.

The timing of this entire episode is strange to say the least, with less than a fortnight left in the current window.

Bayern’s rumored asking price is certainly out of reach for a player who, despite his scoring prowess, will turn 33 in two days.

So, what exactly is going on? Is Lewandowski suffering from “the seven-year itch” and looking to scratch himself after joining Bayern Munich from Klopp’s previous club, Borussia Dortmund, in 2014?

According to Sky Sports, the Poland striker, whose current contract expires in 2023, is disappointed by Bayern’s unwillingness to sell, but is unlikely to do anything to jeopardize his positive relationship with the club.

He is happy at Bayern, but wants to go to another big European club before he turns 35, according to reports.

It’s unclear whether Klopp, who has stated repeatedly that he plans to stay at Liverpool until 2024, would aggressively seek the possibility of reuniting with the player he holds in the highest regard over the next few years.

