The same may be said regarding Alisson’s new contract clause, according to Liverpool supporters.

Liverpool fans have reacted positively to the news that Alisson Becker has signed a new six-year contract with the Reds, which was announced on Wednesday evening.

When he joined from Roma for about £67 million in July 2018, the Brazilian number one momentarily became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper.

Alisson, who is quickly establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers of his time, has been a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League and Champions League winning teams.

His new contract will reflect his world-class reputation that he has built at Anfield.

And his agreement comes on the heels of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho’s contract extensions.

Several more senior Reds players are in talks with the club, as the club attempts to keep the nucleus of Klopp’s squad.

Fans couldn’t contain their pleasure at the possibility of Alisson being Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper for many more years after watching him as the team’s last line of defense for the past three seasons.

“We all know the major motive for Alisson’s new deal was to negotiate in a goal bonus clause,” says @SimonBrayLFC.

“Hope they’ve awarded Alisson a goal bonus for the big sexy match winner,” says @gavhanson.

@TimBolton01: “Is there a goal bonus in Alisson’s new contract?”

@carlmarkham: “No word from the club on whether Alisson’s new contract includes a goal bonus…”

“I don’t think I wasted too much time thinking about that,” Alisson said after signing his new contract, according to the club’s website. It’s something we’ve just built in the last three years, my confidence and trust in the club, and the club’s trust in me.

“My family and I are really content here. My children are settled in England, a different country, but they are growing up as such. As a result, we are overjoyed. I’m relieved that I’ll be able to continue working here and do a decent job. So I’m really excited to make this decision — it’s not difficult for me.”

Following a poor season for the club previous season, he said of his intentions, “We have to establish targets and we have to set.”

