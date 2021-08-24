The rooms at the abandoned hotel are crumbling and the walls are darkened.

In addition, an urban explorer captured film from inside a once-grand hotel that has been abandoned since it closed.

When travelers arrive in Birkenhead via the Queensway Tunnel, one of the first landmarks they encounter is the Central Hotel.

The once-popular hotel shuttered in 2013 and has been deteriorating since then.

Why should Liverpool be the sole contestant in the UK’s Favourite Place poll?

In 2016, a fire devoured the first level of the Clifton Crescent building, causing smoke damage to much of the second floor.

Urban explorer Dan Sims, also known as Bearded Reality on social media, captured footage earlier this month that reveals how the once beautiful hotel has continued to deteriorate as the years have passed.

Dan conducts a tour of the building with numerous friends in a 23-minute video posted to his YouTube page.

The clip shows the abandoned, deteriorating hotel, which Dan says is now “scary.”

Inside the blackened walls, the remains of beds and bathrooms that were swallowed by the 2016 are still evident.

Dan can be heard remarking in the YouTube video, “I’m not going to lie, it’s quite frightening,” before ascending a staircase to the upper levels, which are said to be haunted.

As he gingerly goes across the shattered flooring, pigeons can be seen nesting in the exposed roof area and upper stories.

What’s left of the hotel’s tiled bathrooms and floors, which were unaffected by the fire, show that it was once a popular and attractive structure.

Another tiny stairway leads to a function area with menus and what appears to be the ruins of a wedding, complete with celebration streamers.

The Washington Newsday reported in June that the building had been purchased by an unnamed Manchester-based property developer.

However, no plans for the site have been submitted to Wirral Council, and no planning applications have been submitted.

The land is not included in Wirral Council’s Birkenhead 2040 Framework plans, however it is in the midst of some redevelopment.

“It is not included in,” Pat Cleary, a Green Party councillor in Birkenhead, told The Washington Newsday.

“The summary comes to an end.”