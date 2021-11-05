The role of Gini Wijnaldum at PSG reveals the reality about Liverpool’s problems.

Gini Wijnaldum recently contrasted his Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool teams, and he will undoubtedly be quizzed on the subject during the season.

“It’s like my first season at Liverpool here at PSG; we’re discovering each other,” he remarked. “Getting acclimated to the players is the most crucial thing.” It’s difficult to make a comparison between these two teams.” It’s also tough to compare Wijnaldum’s roles at the two teams, since he went from being almost always on the pitch with Liverpool to just starting seven of PSG’s first 16 games in all competitions. With Liverpool’s injury-plagued midfield struggling at times this season – most recently against Brighton last weekend – it’s hard not to assume that accepting their contract offer ahead of 2021/22 would have been beneficial for both the club and Wijnaldum.

Jurgen Klopp has a fantastic first-choice trio with which he can trust on paper. When Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho both start in midfield, the Reds have a fantastic record.

Since the start of last season, the pair have been two-thirds of Liverpool’s center trio in 11 games, winning 10 and drawing one (which would’ve been a win but for an unbelievably tight offside judgment at Goodison Park).

Not only have the results been great, but the team has also been sturdy, conceding only five goals in the 11 games in which Fabinho and Thiago have played together. The fact that eight of the matches have taken place away from Anfield just adds to the stats.

With six starts, Wijnaldum has been their closest companion in those games, but Jordan Henderson (two so far) would make an excellent third side to the triangle. The combination of his hard running and leadership, Fabinho’s outstanding defensive abilities, and Thiago’s delectable passing ability has earned him a spot on the team.

The difficulty is that, with the exception of Wijnaldum, all three have experienced injury problems while with Liverpool. One of the many things that appealed the Dutchman to Klopp was his incredibly great availability record.

Wijnaldum has only missed seven games in five seasons, and never more than two in a single season. “The summary has come to an end.”