The riddle surrounding Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino at Liverpool may finally been answered.

If you’re interested in the statistical side of football, you’ll find that these are exciting times.

Not long ago, a list of goal scorers in the back of a match day programme was all that was available in terms of statistics.

You were probably at the vanguard of the amateur analytics community ten years ago if you found a list of which players had produced the most opportunities as a fan.

In the recent decade, and especially in the last year or two, things have changed dramatically. The rise of Statsbomb, which made publicly available data on topics like carrying the ball and pressing, has aided in moving the conversation ahead.

Stats Perform has reacted with a new piece that examines parts of off-ball work and offers glimpses at previously unavailable information. For Liverpool and their followers, their numbers will be particularly intriguing.

Twenty BBC commentators have written Liverpool off as the Premier League title favorites.

But first, let’s take a step back and look at the plain figures from last season, which didn’t bode well for Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane.

Bobby only scored nine goals in all competitions, his lowest total since his first season at Hoffenheim as a 20-year-old in 2012/13.

While his Senegalese rival scored 16 goals, it was his lowest goal total since his debut season with the Reds, when he scored 13 goals.

Both have shown flashes of improvement this summer, with Mane scoring three times in three friendlies before Firmino capped off his preseason with a brace against Osasuna on Monday.

And the latest stats from Stats Perform shed light on one of the reasons why they underperformed at times last year.

It wasn’t through lack of effort on their side, especially in the case of Firmino. The Brazilian made more runs into opponent penalty areas than any other player in the Premier League in 2020/21, according to reports.

He wasn’t even close to being ahead of the competition; the margin was a chasm. Firmino had 182 more runs into the box than the next man in line, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, with 544. As a result, “The summary has come to an end.”