The return of Zeljko Buvac and how Jurgen Klopp overcame his breakup with Liverpool’s ‘brain’

When Zeljko Buvac abruptly left Liverpool in April 2018, no one could predict what would happen next.

There was a natural period of concern when Jurgen Klopp’s right-hand man apparently departed just two days before the Reds’ second-leg Champions League semi-final showdown with Roma.

At least from the exterior.

Klopp had worked with Buvac – dubbed ‘The Brain’ by the manager – since 2001, and his name resurfaced on social media whenever the Reds faltered for a long time following his departure.

In all honesty, nobody knew exactly what Buvac’s position was at Anfield during his two-and-a-half-year tenure, let alone the impact he had on Klopp or the team, but that didn’t stop the highly-respected coach’s name from being mentioned whenever Liverpool stumbled.

In short, Klopp’s loss of his assistant manager may have triggered a crisis.

However, hindsight is a wonderful thing, and no one dares to bring up the name of Buvac if the Reds make a mistake now.

Liverpool rose to a better position than they had ever been with Buvac thanks to the way the club and Klopp handled the situation: quietly acknowledging the departure, allowing no tales to get traction, and giving no gasoline to the fire while promoting Pepijn Lijnders to assistant manager.

Lijnders left the club in 2018 before returning to join Peter Krawietz as Klopp’s full-time assistant manager at Liverpool, and speculation of the team not being as smooth and cohesive as it was when Buvac was in charge has ceased.

That’s because Klopp, with the help of Krawietz and Lijnders, led Liverpool to the summit of European football by winning the Champions League in 2019 and then winning the Premier League the following season.

It demonstrates the abilities of those in charge of Liverpool Football Club, and there is a lot to be said about the coaching staff’s methods.

Lijnders is on par with colleague assistant Krawietz, the man known as 'The Eye,' who has a close relationship with Lijnders.