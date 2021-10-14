The return of Trent Alexander-Arnold could help Liverpool expose a key Watford flaw.

Liverpool will be missing Alisson Becker and Fabinho for their trip to Watford this weekend, but Trent Alexander-comeback Arnold’s could provide a much-needed boost in one area.

After missing matches against Manchester City and FC Porto before the international break due to a groin ailment, the Scouse full-back has returned to training and is now ready for selection.

Alexander-ability Arnold’s to deliver from set-pieces could be crucial in the forthcoming match against the Hornets, as the academy graduate is regarded as a dead ball expert.

Watford has conceded four goals from set-pieces this season, which is tied for the most in the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

The newly promoted side, who recently hired Claudio Ranieri as their manager, have also conceded the most shots on target from set-piece situations, with 37, ahead of Tottenham with 36 and Burnley with 34.

On the attacking side of the game, Liverpool has demonstrated the attributes required to draw attention to Watford’s underlying issue.

The Reds have struck the net five times from set-pieces, which is tied for the most in the league with Chelsea, and Liverpool’s 49 shots from set plays is also a league-leading statistic, with Klopp’s team’s playing style favoring corner-kick opportunities.

The Reds have won 12 more corners than any other team since the start of last season, which is mostly due to their dominance of possession and ability to get the ball near to the opponent’s goal.

With Alexander-Arnold back in the team and feeding the likes of Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk in the penalty area, Liverpool might exploit Watford’s set-piece woes on Saturday.

The Reds lost 3-0 to the Hornets the last time they played them away from home, but they appear to be ready to avenge themselves this time.