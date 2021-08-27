The return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United has split Liverpool supporters.

After initially receiving interest from Manchester City, the 36-year-old Portuguese attacker will return to his former club on Friday.

It’s yet another major development in this strange transfer window, which has already seen Lionel Messi join PSG and Kylian Mbappe get Real Madrid offers.

Ronaldo’s decision has elicited varied reactions from Reds fans, with some believing it will make United unduly reliant on an ageing player, while others are more concerned about the impact on Liverpool and the Premier League landscape.

On social media, fans have said the following:

In recent years, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team has primarily focused on signing young players, with the exception of the more experienced Raphael Varane.

United had been linked with a summer transfer for Erling Haaland, with Mason Greenwood and Anthony the club’s main attacking possibilities, with Edinson Cavani’s contract expiring in a year.

While signing Ronaldo isn’t a long-term strategy, he is a sure-fire goalscorer, having netted 29 times in 33 league appearances last season.

However, it was only enough for the Turin side to qualify for the Champions League.

It remains to be seen whether this is enough to put United firmly in the title race.

However, it is undeniably another example of Liverpool’s domestic financial power.

Jurgen Klopp’s only signing from RB Leipzig was Ibrahima Konate for £36 million, while Manchester City signed Jack Grealish for a British transfer record and Chelsea recalled Romelu Lukaku for £97.5 million.

The deadline for clubs to bring in new recruits is quickly approaching, with clubs having until 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31 to do so.