The restaurant in Liverpool is ‘very proud’ to have won a major award at the City of Liverpool Business Awards.

After winning a major prize, a Liverpool restaurant claims it “couldn’t be more proud.”

At the City of Liverpool Business Awards, The Watering Can, headquartered in Greenbank Park, was named Best Newcomer 2021.

Each year, Downtown In Business hosts the awards, which honor “the finest in the business.”

In Liverpool’s city centre, a new coffee shop called Bean has taken the place of Thorntons.

The Crowne Plaza hosted this year’s celebration, which recognized a variety of businesses and their owners for their hard work.

At the ceremony on October 7, The Watering Can was named Best Newcomer.

“Welllll… we only just went and won a bloody award,” The Watering Can tweeted on Instagram to celebrate the triumph. In the famous @downtowninbusiness awards, he was named Best Newcomer for 2021.

Instagram

“We are incredibly pleased of our team for achieving this achievement for themselves and for us. I am quite proud of myself and consider myself to be extremely fortunate. “Up with the Can!” In the comments area beneath the photo of the prestigious prize, fans of the venue were quick to express their congrats.

“Well deserved congratulations,” one person said, while another added, “That’s excellent news!” Congratulations! I’m ecstatic for you! x x”.

“Fantastic beautifully done amazing cafe with a pretty outlook,” said a third.

“Amazing and highly deserved,” said another.

Greenbank Park, L18 1HQ, is home to The Watering Can, which is located at 54 Greenbank Road. The location is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.