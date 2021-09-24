The replacements for Erling Haaland and Patson Daka might be ideal for Liverpool.

Liverpool are no strangers to keeping an eye on Red Bull Salzburg youngsters, and Karim Adeyemi, a tremendously gifted teenager, might be the next great thing to emerge from the Austrian club.

Adeyemi has only played a few games in what has been dubbed his “breakout season,” but he has already made an impact on the local and European levels.

On a special podcast for members of the Blood Red Club, freelance writer Bence Bocsak, who spoke with Adeyemi’s young coaches, said, “He is very highly ranked.”

“I’d place him ahead of Patson Daka as the best forward to come out of Salzburg since Erling Haaland.

“He scored on his international debut for Germany, which is impressive for a 19-year-old, and Liverpool have been following him since he was 16, before he moved to Austria.

“He is also coveted by Bayern Munich and Barcelona, so that gives you an idea of how well regarded he is.”

Adeyemi – valued at £18 million – would be a wonderful match under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, and his numbers are already extremely strong, as you might expect for a player who came through at Salzburg.

Bocsak remarked, “His defensive output is pretty amazing.”

“He makes 2.6 recoveries per 90 minutes, and when you compare that to Roberto Firmino, the Liverpool forward who makes the most defensive contributions, Firmino made 2.68 recoveries per 90 minutes last season.

“Ademyemi and Firmino both have high percentages in the opposition half: 74% for Ademyemi and 71% for Firmino.

“They also have similar numbers of interceptions per 90 minutes and defensive duel rates, which is impressive for a young attacker, so he would suit Liverpool in terms of defensive contributions.

“However, what excites me about Adeyemi’s attacking ability is that he has something Firmino lacks: pace. In some ways, he reminds me of Timo Werner in terms of how he exploits his speed to get in behind defenses.

“However, in terms of Liverpool, he is a mixture of Diogo Jota.”

