The redesigned Liverpool City Centre map, as well as how things will alter.

Liverpool City Council has issued suggestions that could drastically alter the city’s map.

Liverpool Council has been advised to significantly redraw the city map as part of its rehabilitation journey following a disastrous government inspection report earlier this year. This includes major changes to ward boundaries, new ward regions, and a reduction in elected members.

We wrote earlier today on how the proposed map may appear and what it might imply for residents of Liverpool’s current neighborhoods.

According to the plans, the number of elected councillors would be reduced from 90 to 85, as indicated in the inspection report.

In addition, the report recommended that the council switch from its existing system, in which 30 wards are represented by three councillors, to a new system with primarily single-member wards.

There would be a total of 80 council wards under its recommendations, which will be debated at a full council meeting next week. There would be 80 single member wards and only five wards represented by two members.

Aside from Speke, the other four of the five double member wards cover the city center and neighboring areas, which will be divided into four new zones.

The city of Liverpool now has only one ward, which is represented by three councillors and encompasses the majority of the city center.

It is bordered by wards such as Riverside, Kirkdale, Kensington, and Fairfield, which also include some of the city’s outskirts.

According to the revised ideas, two new primary city centre ward districts will be created: City Centre North and City Centre South, each with two councillors.

There are also plans for a new Paddington Ward and a Browlow Hill region, both of which will be represented by two councillors and will comprise parts of the city center and adjacent districts.

A City Centre North ward would be created under the proposed plans, with two councillors representing around 7,960 people.

Parts of the former Central and Riverside wards would be included.

The ward lines would go east along Paisley Street, which is also known as the A5053.