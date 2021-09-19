The Reclaim Pride rally, according to young LGBT+ persons, offers hope.

After a series of violent homophobic and transphobic incidents in Merseyside, protesters marched through Liverpool city centre to “Reclaim Pride.”

The protest was organized in reaction to a number of high-profile assaults on LGBT+ persons in recent years, as well as an increase in reported hate crimes across Merseyside.

They say they want to ‘Reclaim Pride’ as a protest after what they regard as a move in recent years towards LGBT+ Pride as a celebration, similar to similar projects around the country.

Speakers in Derby Square advocated for transgender rights while criticizing capitalism and the Conservative government.

From the steps of the Victoria Monument, Kolade Ladipo, a 21-year-old student who was savagely battered in a vicious homophobic attack in Liverpool city centre last month, addressed the gathering.

“I was going to talk about my story and who I am, but it’s really not about me,” he explained.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to express my admiration for everyone of you. I am incredibly proud of each and every one of you.

“You’re putting on a show for yourself. You’re both showing up for one another. Do you realize how significant that is?

“On days when you wish you wouldn’t, on days when you wish you couldn’t, on days when you can’t, you’re showing up for yourself. And I am incredibly proud of each and every one of you.

“Give yourself a round of applause for showing up for yourself on a daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly basis.

“Like many of you, I’ve undoubtedly been through a lot, endured a lot of adversity, and been told time and time again that I shouldn’t be who I am. But, like the rest of you, that isn’t going to work.

“Every day, we shall stand in who we are. We will continue to show up for ourselves every day.”

“Am I right?” Kolade said, to a resounding ‘yes’ from the audience. Will you take a position on your own behalf? Will you come to your senses and stand up for yourself? Will you stand by each other in the face of adversity? Today? Tomorrow? What about next year? If we still have to in ten years?”

Kenny Thompson, a Merseyside Black Lives Matter activist, sang before and after the march.

