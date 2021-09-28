The Real Housewives of Cheshire have announced the addition of a new Wirral housewife who is married to a popstar.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire are back, and a new housewife has joined them.

Debbie Davies, Hanna Kinsella, Lauren Simon, Lystra Adams, Nicole Sealey, Rachel Lugo, Seema Malhotra, and Tanya Bardsley, as well as new housewife Sheena Lynch, will all return for the upcoming season.

Sheena, who makes her series debut, has been married to Shane Lynch of Boyzone for 14 years.

Sheena worked as a backup singer for Westlife, Blur, and Miss Dynamite, and now owns a high-end performance automobile company.

She and her husband Shane, as well as their two children, live in Wirral.

“I feel very fortunate and it is an amazing honor to be joining The Real Housewives of Cheshire,” Sheena said.

“Since lockdown, I’ve told myself that I’ll try things I’ve never done before, and wow has this been an adventure.”

The Housewives will be shocked by Tanya’s sudden health crisis, Lauren’s first steps into newly single life with daughter Gigi, and Rachel’s attempt to mix her two families while training for an approaching boxing match during the new series.

Meanwhile, Lystra’s business empire continues to grow, and an extravagant picture by Hanna raises some eyebrows.

Seema celebrates her 50th birthday while dealing with her own health difficulties, while psychic Debbie confronts reality when her only child leaves home.

Fans will also rejoice when Seema takes her fellow housewives on a fantastic trip to Edinburgh, and Lystra, Hanna, and Nicole eventually manage to put their differences aside.