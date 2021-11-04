The reaction to Luis Suarez at Anfield is about far more than Liverpool fans like to accept.

“We despise you so much because we adored you.”

The Barcelona banner that greeted Luis Figo when he returned to Camp Nou as a Real Madrid player will have struck a chord with Liverpool fans on numerous occasions.

Fernando Torres is the most prominent example, having left Liverpool in questionable circumstances in January 2011 to join Chelsea for £50 million, yet a combination of poor form at Stamford Bridge and a return to Anfield for a charity match in 2015 earned him forgiveness.

The Spaniard, who is currently the head coach of Atletico Madrid’s Under-19s, returned to Anfield on Wednesday night to see the two teams with whom he is associated battle it out in the Champions League, hours after taking on a youthful Reds side in the UEFA Youth League.

Time has obviously healed old scars and allowed Reds supporters to adore Torres once again, as seen by a pleasant message to Liverpool fans sent from the stands on social media.

They despised him because they adored him, but they may now love him again since they adored him so much.

But that’s what makes Luis Suarez’s relationship with the Kopites so strange.

On Wednesday, the Uruguayan made his own return to Anfield, leading the line for Atletico, and was booed throughout, having received a similar treatment two and a half years earlier with Barcelona.

Although he left Liverpool in a tumultuous situation when signed for Barcelona for £65 million in the summer of 2014, with a lengthy sentence hanging over his head for biting Giorgio Chiellini at that year’s World Cup, it wasn’t until 2019 that Reds supporters turned on him.

He insisted he would not do the same when he returned to Anfield for the second match after scoring and celebrating against Jurgen Klopp’s team in the Champions League semi-final first leg at Camp Nou.

“Anyone who knows anything about football understands the significance of the goal I scored in the Champions League semi-final,” he remarked ahead of his first trip to Anfield.

“I have the utmost regard for Liverpool supporters.” I apologize because I scored it and celebrated it with my followers.

