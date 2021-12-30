The rage of Thomas Tuchel and the refusal of Pep Guardiola demonstrate what Liverpool must do in January.

Jurgen Klopp is on his way to London as Liverpool bid farewell to a mixed 2021 and prepare for the New Year.

While the first few days of the 2022 calendar are unlikely to make or break the Reds’ season, they do have the potential to do so.

At the very least, from a domestic standpoint.

The first match is on Sunday against Chelsea, which has been a happy hunting ground for Klopp in recent years.

Four times in the Premier League, the German has led his team to win at Stamford Bridge, and a fifth will be crucial if they are to keep their faint hopes of overtaking Manchester City at the top alive in May.

Klopp has had a terrible fortnight, with his team picking up only one point from six games since a game he intended to play on Boxing Day was postponed.

The exact date of Leeds’ visit to Anfield is unknown at this time, although the cancellation of the match on December 26 did provide the Liverpool squad with some much-needed holiday rest.

However, on a disappointing night at Leicester on Tuesday, they failed to take full advantage of the opportunity.

Klopp’s team at the King Power had generally not played for ten days after their Carabao Cup triumph against the Foxes on December 22.

Only Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain started both games, but the players’ rest had the opposite impact, as they lost their rhythm and momentum at Leicester.

Klopp remarked after the game on Tuesday, “We had quite a few chances to score tonight, but it wouldn’t have made the game any better.”

“I could sit here right now and say it was 2-1 in our favor, which is understandable, but I wouldn’t have enjoyed the game anyhow.

“I can make claims like winning filthy games, and they are all true, but to be honest, I didn’t care for much of our game tonight.

“That’s not acceptable. We need to improve.

“So we have a few days to think about it and talk about it.”

