The pyjamas in a bag from Boux Avenue are the softest I’ve ever felt.

It’s October, which means we can let go of the notion that summer is still here.

It’s pyjama season, so those denim shorts can go back into the drawers and stay there for the time being.

Nothing beats curling up with a blanket in your warmest pyjamas while watching ice cream on your favorite streaming service (for me, it’s NowTV right now). The Mindy Project is something I can’t get enough of).

I adore pyjamas, and there’s something about a matching set that puts me at peace.

Boux Avenue’s PJs in a Bag collection has some truly wonderful selections.

When it comes to apparel, I can be fairly picky, and soft materials are a must for me.

Fortunately, these pyjamas are made entirely of cotton, which feels wonderful on my skin.

They are available in two lengths: whole leg and ‘shorties.’

Because I don’t have exceptionally long legs, I’m constantly concerned that I’ll trip over full-leg pyjama bottoms (and with some old pairs that definitely is the case).

However, I found that the full-length alternatives, despite being a little lengthy, were really comfortable.

They’re a great alternative for fall now that it’s unmistakably here, thanks to the soft texture and button up front.

But it’s the ‘Shorties’ that I prefer because there’s no way I’ll trip over them.

The sizes are fantastic; sometimes items are too tight in the wrong places, but these are ideal.

You don’t need to order a size higher, which I always appreciate.

I especially like the ones with giraffe prints because they’re girly in a subtle sense, which I like.

They’re not just popular with me; Lucinda Strafford, Lillie Haynes, and Sharon Gaffka have all been spotted wearing them.

Don’t worry if you’re seeking for the right pair; there are lots to pick from here.

Students get a 20% discount, and there are just a few left, so hurry before they sell out.