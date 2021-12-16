The purchase of a £100 million Atletico Madrid forward would be ideal for Liverpool’s new strategy.

“Are you aware of what the Liverpool team requires? “Iago Aspas, the new Iago.” No one ever said anything like that. But what about signing a player with the fourth biggest transfer fee ever paid? What do you think of that? It might surprise you to hear that the guy in question is one and the same: Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix.

Liverpool are reportedly trying to sign the 22-year-old for £63 million, which might be regarded a bargain considering he cost over £100 million only two years ago.

Liverpool are planning a sensational attack for Atletico Madrid’s £100 million forward as the price reduces.

But, whether or not the rumor is genuine, where does Aspas fit into the picture?

According to the Statsbomb model on FBRef, he’s one of the top ten forwards statistically similar to Felix.

The list of attacking midfielders and wingers with whom he shares the greatest similarities is more important.

Piotr Zielinski, Harvey Barnes, and Pedro Neto are among the players who have recently been linked with a move to Anfield.

The sheer volume of transfer rumours means that several players are eventually linked to Liverpool; nevertheless, this does not inevitably validate the story.

However, it’s intriguing that the Reds, as we all know, have a type of player in mind when looking at the metrics.

And one of Felix’s strengths corresponds to a tactical move Liverpool has made this season.

The Portuguese international excels at playing through-balls between defenders to set his teammates for goal scoring opportunities.

Last season, he had the ninth best rate of through ball passes per 90 minutes in Europe’s top five leagues, averaging 0.46 every 90 minutes (among players with at least 1,570 minutes).

Felix was the only player in the top group who was 20 or younger at the start of 2020/21, and his rate has practically remained the same this season; Diego Simeone just hasn’t given him enough playing time.

This season, through balls have become a more important part of Liverpool’s attacking arsenal.

Allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to play a little more centrally, for example, has already resulted in four opportunities. “The summary has come to an end.”