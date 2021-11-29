The producers of I’m A Celebrity 2021 are unsure when the show will return.

I’m A Celebrity’s future is uncertain, with show producers wondering when the show will return to television.

At the weekend, the I’m A Celebrity contestants were taken from the castle as work was done to get the production base back up and running after experiencing technical difficulties owing to inclement weather.

The events on Saturday and Sunday were canceled due to considerable damage to the production site at Gwrych Castle in North Wales during Storm Arwen on Friday night.

Ellie Warner of Gogglebox has a “chip on her shoulder.”

However, the show’s producers have stated that they are unable to confirm when I’m A Celebrity would return.

ITV’s representative told NorthWalesLive: “We’re dealing with a real-time scenario, so we’re taking each day as it comes and working around the clock.

“Our top concern is to get the entire site back up and operating safely, so the show can return to air as soon as possible.

“At this time, we are unable to confirm when we will return to broadcast, but we will certainly keep you informed as more information becomes available.”

ITV said earlier on Saturday that there would be no new episodes this weekend due to technical challenges caused by the weather.

The episodes were replaced by Ant and Dec-hosted compilation shows that featured the best moments from the previous series.

Due to the weather, Friday’s episode of the ITV series was the first to be pre-recorded.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly’s links were taped early in the evening as part of ITV’s “precautionary steps” in response to severe storm warnings.

Before the concert, the couple posted a video from outside the castle, with the wind howling and screaming in the backdrop.

Dec expressed himself as follows: “You’ve probably heard that due to the high winds here at Storm Arwen, we had to film the show a little early tonight.

“It’s supposed to become worse later, so everyone is scared that the satellite will go down and all of that, so doing a live show is a bit risky, so we’ll have to do it recorded tonight, which is the first time we’ve ever done it.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”