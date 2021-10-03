The prisoner’s motivation for slicing the face of a paedophile inmate with a razor.

A prisoner who used a razor blade to slice a paedophile said the attack helped him turn his life around.

Following the gory event, Daniel Andrews left Jordan Murray with a 15cm wound to his cheek.

On Friday, the 28-year-old told a judge that he was “very ashamed” of his acts.

Andrews was on the medical wing at HMP Altcourse in December 2019 when he sliced Murray’s face with his razor.

Murray had just revealed that he had been convicted of sexual offenses against children when he was attacked.

Andrews told a prison official, “He’s got two victims, think about them,” when asked why he carried out the attack.

On Friday, the father-of-one appeared in Liverpool Crown Court via video link from HMP Nottingham for his sentencing hearing.

He had hoped to attend court to find out his destiny, but practical obstacles stopped him from doing so.

Andrews addressed Judge David Swinnerton, QC after prosecutor Peter Killen gave an outline of the attack.

“I just want to say that I am truly terribly ashamed of what I have done, and I apologize to Jordan and his family for putting him through what I have put him through,” he added.

He went on to say that the offense had caused him to change and that he was now in the longest period of his life without being in trouble.

Andrews’ lawyer, Peter Eguae, emphasized this issue, saying that his client had made significant progress during his most recent jail sentence.

“He never realized how bad it would be when he assaulted the victim,” Mr Eguae continued, “and he has quite honestly and genuinely voiced his shock, shame, and disgust at his actions.”

Andrews had a rough background in the foster care system, according to the court, and had 39 convictions for 75 offenses, many of which were for assault.

The Altcourse attack occurred while he was serving a five-year and ten-month term for crimes such as concealing a handgun and common assault.

“Summary ends.” The crimes involved him using a Taser on a man in the South Shields neighborhood of.