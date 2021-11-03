The ‘pressing monster’ may be Liverpool’s ideal £18 million addition.

The talent pipeline that has passed through the doors of Red Bull Salzburg is really breathtaking.

Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, and Takumi Minamino are all former Liverpool players, and the Reds have been linked with a slew of other former players throughout the years.

Patson Daka was highly speculated to be of interest until he joined Leicester City in the summer, while Erling Haaland may remain on the Reds’ radar until he decides his next move.

Karim Adeyemi is the next Austrian champions hotshot, with Bild (via The Mirror) reporting that Liverpool, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing him.

According to Bild, Adeyemi “is now worth at least £17 million, though the competition might certainly drive up Salzburg’s asking price,” according to the Mirror. Transfermarkt estimates his worth to be about £18 million.

More recently, German television channel Sport1 said, via Inside Futbol, that Adeyemi is not interested in joining Newcastle United or Tottenham Hotspur, two other clubs who have reportedly indicated an interest in signing him. Is he waiting for Anfield to approach him?

Because the 19-year-old is a German international who made his debut against Armenia in September, Bayern may have an advantage if they are serious about signing him.

And, as with many transfer stories, it’s possible that all or none of the teams named desire to sign the youngster, but he appears to be on a path that will eventually bring him to one of Europe’s elite clubs.

Adeyemi is a left-footed forward with plenty of speed who is capable of setting up his teammates with high-quality scoring opportunities. It’s a clumsy comparison, but after viewing a few clips, the similarities with Mohamed Salah begin to appear.

Consider his first Champions League goal, which he scored in Salzburg’s 3-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in December.

On the half-way line, he snatched the ball from Murilo and dashed into the penalty box. Adeyemi sold a dummy to Croatian Vedran Corluka, who has 81 caps.