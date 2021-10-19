The president of Atletico Madrid takes a shot at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the match.

Enrique Cerezo, the president of Atletico Madrid, has taken a sarcastic dig at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of their match on Tuesday night.

The Reds last met Atleti in the Champions League round of 16 in 2020, when a last-minute Alvaro Morata goal in extra time eliminated Liverpool from the competition at Anfield.

The game was the last to be played in front of a full stadium before the first UK lockdown, and the German manager was furious, saying, “I don’t understand, with the quality they have, the football they play.”

Klopp tried to clarify his remarks recently, but Atletico president Cerezo defended his manager Diego Simeone’s style – and even made a caustic remark about Klopp.

“Each instructor has his own handbook, and ours has done quite well against Klopp in the past,” he told Cadena COPE.

“It’s quite difficult for a manager like Klopp and a side like Liverpool to lose the two games we’ve played recently, and we also eliminated them at home in another UEFA knockout a long time ago.”

Both teams are presently in first and second place in Group B, and a win at the Estadio Metropolitano will put the La Liga champions ahead of Liverpool.

Cerezo’s remarks, which also refer to Atletico’s 2010 Europa League semi-final triumph against Liverpool, add another element to an already intriguing match.

Simeone’s team, led by former Kop hero Luis Suarez, has already beaten both AC Milan and Porto in the group round. They will be Liverpool’s hardest test of the competition so far.

The Madrid team has been quick to remind out that Liverpool lost their previous visit to the Estadio Metropolitano, and goalkeeper Jan Oblak expects a similar mood this time around.

“The atmosphere in the home leg versus Liverpool was phenomenal,” he remarked. On Tuesday, I’m sure it’ll be the same. It is quite beneficial to us.

“Now that the stadium is packed with our fans, it’s nice to have one or two additional players.”