The Premier League is ‘under pressure’ to approve a rule change that both Rafa Benitez and Jurgen Klopp oppose.

The Premier League will be under pressure to follow the rest of football if the five substitution rule is made permanent.

The temporary regulation allowing teams to make five changes per match has’strong backing’ from a number of football authorities, according to an article published by The Times on Wednesday.

Due to matches being jammed into a short period of time as a result of the pandemic, the Premier League decided to temporarily raise the number of substitutes for the project relaunch in 2019/20.

Despite taking advantage of the two extra subs at first, the league reduced the number of substitutions to only three before the start of last season.

The Premier League would be ‘under considerable pressure’ to follow suit if the alteration was made permanent, as it was proposed to The International FA Board’s (Ifab) on Wednesday.

Because the English league was the only top division to opt out of extending at the start of 2020/21, the Italian, Spanish, German, and French leagues continue to employ five substitutes.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp chastised the team for not taking advantage of the rule in December of last year.

“Everyone knows what my thoughts are on it,” Klopp remarked. “Everyone knows that ten clubs voted no. It wasn’t about the advantages; it was all about the players’ well-being. They voted against it as well.

“In the entire world, they were the only ones who voted against them.

“I’m not sure which other leagues have only three substitutes. For all of these leagues and clubs to vote in favor of it, there must be a compelling cause.” When the five substitute rule was imposed during project restart, Everton manager Rafa Benitez publicly expressed his displeasure with it.

Last June, he stated in The Athletic, “I get the reasoning behind it when there are a lot of games to be played in a short period of time, but it’s not something we should be looking at permanently.”

“If you can’t change things with three substitutions as a manager, something is wrong with you. That is crucial. It becomes a lot easier when you have five.”