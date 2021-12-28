The Premier League explains why Everton’s match against Newcastle United was postponed.

Rafa Benitez was set to face his former club on Thursday evening at Goodison Park, but the match has been postponed due to Eddie Howe’s team’s inability to field a senior squad.

The Magpies had a coronavirus outbreak building up to last night’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United, and were dealt further blows when Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson both sustained injuries during the game.

Newcastle is said to have submitted a request to the Premier League to have the match against Everton put off last evening, which was granted.

A statement from the Premier League explained how the decision was made: “Newcastle’s postponement request was approved by the Board since the club lacked the required number of players for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper) due to COVID-19 cases and injuries.

“The Board was able to make its decision ahead of time to provide clarity to the impacted teams and their supporters. We regret the trouble and disruption this has caused supporters’ holiday plans.

“The League recognizes that the recent decisions to postpone games will dissatisfy fans, and it understands their disappointments at a time of year when people look forward to attending and watching football games.

“The League strives to provide as much information as possible, but due to the importance of safety, postponements are sometimes necessary.

“If a game is in jeopardy on a matchday, the League will try to keep fans informed as much as possible.

“The Board considers requests to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, using existing rules and COVID-19 postponement guidance that has been updated to reflect the new Omicron variation.

“The Board will consider a variety of issues, including a club’s ability to field a team, the status, severity, and potential impact of a COVID-19 outbreak at the club, and the players’ capacity to safely prepare for and play the match.

“The Board must also take into account the opposition’s and other hazards.”

