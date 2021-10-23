The places in the UK where your automobile is most likely to be stolen.

The top ten postcodes in the United Kingdom for automobile theft have been found, including one in Merseyside.

According to the data, motorists in the Leicester postcode were the most at danger of having their cars stolen last year, with 342 thefts reported by police.

The list, obtained through a Freedom of Information request to the DVLA, has Ormskirk’s L39 postcode in the top 10, with 177 thefts occurring between January 1 and December 31, 2020.

Darlington, Milton Keynes, Slough, and Swindon are among the top ten postcodes.

The Ford Fiesta is the most commonly stolen model, followed by the VW Golf, Ford Focus, and Vauxhall Corsa.

The Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery were the most popular bargains in affluent areas of Aldershot, Hampshire, and Swindon, Wiltshire.

The national hotspot for all auto crimes, including break-ins, remains London, but the Sunday People data pinpoints the particular locations where the vehicles are stolen.

Gangs stealing to order for wealthy clientele target expensive marques such as Mercedes and Audi for export.

The use of remote control jamming technology has made it easier to get access to vehicles that have electronic locking.

Drivers are advised to park only in congested places, ideally where CCTV cameras are visible, by police and driving groups.

It is also recommended that owners park their vehicles at an angle to make it more difficult for them to be pushed or hauled away.

Owners should seek for clues to an area’s theft rate, according to Luke Bosdet of the AA.

“Local police Twitter, crime reports, and local media are the places to go,” he stated. They serve as an early warning system for potential thefts, allowing owners to take protective measures.

“If you have a garage, park the car there, notify your neighbors, and keep an eye out for any strange activities while walking the dog.”

Number one in the top ten postcodes. B25 (Birmingham) 2566. MK14 (Milton Keynes) 2527. SK3 (Stockport) 2338. DL1 (Darlington) 2259. SL3 (Slough) 19210. L39 (Ormskirk) 177. LE2 (Leicester) 3422. SL1 (Slough) 2853. SN5 (Swindon) 2684. GU11 (Aldershot)