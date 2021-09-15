The passing of significant plans marked a watershed moment in Birkenhead’s transformation.

After the program’s first project was authorized, ambitious plans to revamp Birkenhead were given a huge boost.

At the former Milton Pavements site in Birkenhead, the Wirral Growth Company (WGC), a 50/50 joint venture between Wirral Council and Muse Complexes, has been granted planning approval for two high-end office developments.

The office space is only the first phase of WGC’s plans for the town, which also include a permanent location for Birkenhead Market, additional food and drink shops, and 651 homes.

The offices will be five stories tall and among the best in the country in terms of bandwidth and telecommunications quality.

Wirral Council will occupy one of them, with 800 employees working there, while the other will be available for lease on the open market, according to WGC, in order to help local firms develop and address the dearth of ‘Grade-A’ office space in the Liverpool City Region.

The two buildings will combine to provide 150,000 square feet of office space in the heart of Wirral’s largest town, serving as the start of a commercial sector that will eventually include leisure services and residential complexes.

The commercial district will also have new modular spaces that can be used for events and pop-up activities, which WGC hopes will help the town’s economy.

“The construction of a new commercial zone in the centre of Birkenhead is a critical component of transforming the way that people use the town centre,” said Cllr Tony Jones, chair of Wirral Council’s Economy, Regeneration and Development Committee.

“The Town Deal and Future High Street Fund have secured over £50 million for major regeneration in Birkenhead, which will alter the town in the coming years.

“Beginning construction on these two buildings will be a significant and visible step toward achieving that change, demonstrating Wirral’s sustained commitment to its ongoing regeneration program.”

“These two new office complexes will anchor our wider plans for the town, and we’re pleased to have passed this key milestone so that we can,” said Jonathan Ashcroft, project director at Muse Developments.

