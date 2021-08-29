The parents of two schoolboys mourn the sorrowful anniversary of their sons’ terrible double murder.

Their family have described the unsolved deaths of two 11-year-old boys who were beaten to death and put on a garbage dump as “torture.”

On August 16, 1980, the assassinations of John Greenwood and Gary Miller stunned the nation, prompting a massive manhunt in Whiston to discover the perpetrator.

The Washington Newsday reported in February of last year that detectives had petitioned the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for permission to circumvent the current double jeopardy statutes, which bar them from questioning original suspect John Cheeseman again.

However, during a visit to London, the top barrister advised Merseyside Police that their fresh evidence was “not compelling enough.”

Mr Cheeseman, now 61, has maintained his innocence in the murders and was acquitted at trial in 1981 after the police force was chastised for how they acquired his confession due to his learning disabilities.

However, detectives now believe they have more solid proof.

The relatives of John and Gary lay flowers on their graves and spoke to The Washington Newsday last week, marking the 41st anniversary of their deaths.

Debbie Turrell, John’s sister, remarked, “As families, we always run into brick walls.”

“What happened takes over your life even after 40 years; it’s there all the time, every day.

“However, you must move on with your life.

“However, it’s difficult to express how difficult and unfair the existing system is; it makes you upset.

“The entire thing is dreadful, torturous.

“I want to see my mother and father, as well as Gary’s parents, receive justice before they die.”

Merseyside Police said today that there has been no new information in the case in the last 18 months, although they have previously spoken out against the present double jeopardy regulations, which top officers feel should be altered.

On the decommissioned colliery site, the boys’ gravely damaged remains were concealed under a mattress.

A dog walker noticed a man with swept back dark hair and a brown jacket behaving on the waste heap and located the lads. “The summary has come to an end.”